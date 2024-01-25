Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 346.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cielo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 8,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,725. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. Cielo has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cielo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

About Cielo

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

