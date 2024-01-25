Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 639 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 105.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.56. 5,371,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $229.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.