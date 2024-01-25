Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Community Bank System Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of CBU opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Community Bank System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.15%.
Insider Activity at Community Bank System
Institutional Trading of Community Bank System
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Community Bank System
Community Bank System Company Profile
Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Community Bank System
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- When does 3M’s stumble become a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.