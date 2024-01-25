Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CBU opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.15%.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy acquired 1,300 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

