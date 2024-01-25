Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 12,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 20,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Cordoba Minerals Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 4.21.

About Cordoba Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.