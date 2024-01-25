Corrado Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.

BATS PMAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.85. 11,023 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

