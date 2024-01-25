Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 102.2% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 257,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 130,307 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $3,439,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 55.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 102,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.0% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:KJAN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,271 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

