Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Country Garden Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of Country Garden stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.34.
Country Garden Company Profile
