Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Country Garden Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Country Garden stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

