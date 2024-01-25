CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Holdings Lowered by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd reduced its holdings in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 76,710 shares during the quarter. CPS Technologies accounts for 0.8% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 1.54% of CPS Technologies worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPSH. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of CPS Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.47. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

CPS Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.