CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $702.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $93,067.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,484.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

