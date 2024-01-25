CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of CFB opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $702.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at CrossFirst Bankshares

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $93,067.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,881 shares in the company, valued at $616,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.