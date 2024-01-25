Curi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.8% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,092,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $59,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

MCHP stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,520,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,004. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

