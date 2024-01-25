Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Trading Up 0.7 %

PTC stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.03. The company had a trading volume of 611,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.