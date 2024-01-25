Curi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,559 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 2.1% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $433,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.63. 7,229,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $178.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.90. The stock has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

