Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,031 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,031 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 214,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.12. 746,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,067. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

