Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,177 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.33. 18,918,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,308,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

