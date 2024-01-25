Curi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,925,000 after buying an additional 1,649,486 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14,643.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,192,000 after buying an additional 1,157,411 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,066,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $108.60. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

