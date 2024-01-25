Curi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,135 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $46,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.17. 5,474,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

