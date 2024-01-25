CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Sold by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd lessened its position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,008 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment comprises about 5.2% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.00% of CVD Equipment worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 42,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $192,392.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,023,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,006.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVV traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 15,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,938. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 million, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment Co. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $15.82.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

About CVD Equipment

(Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.