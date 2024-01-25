D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Issues Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,991. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

