DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00133933 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00035426 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002475 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

