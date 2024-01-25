Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $35.65 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00006239 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $35.65 million and approximately $7,900.24 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,085.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00163648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.09 or 0.00588969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00057737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.85 or 0.00396278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00169308 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,255,971 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

