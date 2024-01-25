Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLR traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.19. 2,144,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,066. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $143.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

