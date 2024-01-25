Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.89. 2,097,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,365. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.