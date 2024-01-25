Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Shares Up 1.4%

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €18.35 ($19.95) and last traded at €18.15 ($19.73). 1,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.90 ($19.46).
Dr. Hönle Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.97. The company has a market cap of $106.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32.
Dr. Hönle Company Profile
Dr. Hönle AG supplies industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, medical technology, optics and opto electronics, automotive, and glass processing.
