Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Up 407.0% in January

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 407.0% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUOT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 73,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,815. The company has a market cap of $31.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.10. Duos Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 191.95% and a negative net margin of 76.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,667 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software.

