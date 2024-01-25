DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.460-3.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1 billion-$12.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.2 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.630-0.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.78.

Shares of DD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,998,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,585. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

