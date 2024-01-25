dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Stock Price Up 7.2%

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. 1,803,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

dynaCERT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$264.50 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 11.33.

About dynaCERT

(Get Free Report)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.