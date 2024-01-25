Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

EBMT stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

