Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Releases Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 8.80%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of EBMT opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $120.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

