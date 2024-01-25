East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

EWBC stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 890,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,108. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on East West Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ossiam increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 61.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.