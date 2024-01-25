Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,029 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.63. 984,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

