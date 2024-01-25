Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.93. 1,439,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

