Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,427,000 after buying an additional 135,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,090,000 after buying an additional 50,676 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,411,000 after buying an additional 68,334 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,864,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,488,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.54. 162,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,339. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

