Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,296 iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDW. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $369,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of LQDW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,920 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5595 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th.

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.

