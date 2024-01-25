Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 95,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,793. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

