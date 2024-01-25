Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.36. 866,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,975. The stock has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.70.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

