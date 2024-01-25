Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 432 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.1% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,739. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

