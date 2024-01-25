Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 660.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,897 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.0% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 127.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.94. 1,608,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

