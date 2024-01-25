Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after buying an additional 1,237,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after buying an additional 902,153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after buying an additional 457,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3,387.6% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 356,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 346,488 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,860 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

