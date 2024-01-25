Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 481.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47,326 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,264,000 after purchasing an additional 803,201 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 5,593,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,110 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $6,210,000.

HEFA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 333,006 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

