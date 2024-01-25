Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 755,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

