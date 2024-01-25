Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 630 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,281,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $503.98. The company had a trading volume of 739,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,008. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

