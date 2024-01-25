Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF makes up 0.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.88% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,681.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 56,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

