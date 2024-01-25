Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $836,288.94

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $42.16 million and $836,288.94 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,077,106 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

