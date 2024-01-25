Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.03 ($0.03). 998,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,833,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

Emmerson Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.88. The company has a market cap of £20.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

