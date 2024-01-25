Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 414.3% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ESGRO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.35. 7,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

