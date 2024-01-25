Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Equinor ASA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 105.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.0%.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,935. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

