First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.93. 1,725,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,376,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $537.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 3,216.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

