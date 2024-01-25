First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of HISF traded down $17.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.44. 3,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

