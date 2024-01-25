Flare Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $687.12 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $687.12 million and $5.27 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 32,623,959,253 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 32,622,223,596.81251 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02114073 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $7,214,919.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

